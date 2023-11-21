Dutch children on Dec. 5 and Belgian and German children on Dec. 6 receive gifts and sweets from the Good Saint who makes his rounds on the rooftops riding his white horse. His arrival in country mid-November inspires a host of traditional festivities in homes across European countries. (Courtesy photo)
Bits of the Benelux: the Good Saint and his December visit
