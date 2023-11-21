Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bits of the Benelux: the Good Saint and his December visit [Image 1 of 3]

    Bits of the Benelux: the Good Saint and his December visit

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    12.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Dutch children on Dec. 5 and Belgian and German children on Dec. 6 receive gifts and sweets from the Good Saint who makes his rounds on the rooftops riding his white horse. His arrival in country mid-November inspires a host of traditional festivities in homes across European countries. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Bits of the Benelux: the Good Saint and his December visit [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    traditions
    christmas
    usagbenelux
    armynewswire
    bitsofthebenelux
    good-saint
    usabenelux

