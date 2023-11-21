Bits of the Benelux: the Good Saint and his December visit

Photo By Erika Rivera | St. Nikolaus makes his appearance and gives sweets to children at the Mühlenhof...... read more read more Photo By Erika Rivera | St. Nikolaus makes his appearance and gives sweets to children at the Mühlenhof Freilichtsmuseum Christmas market in Münster, Germany, Dec. 3, 2023. St. Nikolaus can be found in many public places, sports and music clubs, and schools in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium in the three weeks leading up to Dec. 6. (U.S. Army photo by Erika Rivera, USAG Benelux Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

[Editor’s Note: The following story is the 18th in the series Bits of the Benelux. This series takes a deep dive into the stories, cultures and traditions found throughout Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.]



BRUNSSUM, Netherlands – While Dec. 25 may hold the most delights for the average American child with the magical Santa Claus, anticipation is high in the first week of December for the German, Dutch, and Belgian children as they await the coming of Sankt Nikolaus in Germany, Sinterklaas in the Netherlands, and Saint Nicolas in Belgium to bring sweets and gifts.



The excitement begins up to three weeks beforehand when the Good Saint with a long white beard arrives in his steamboat in Belgium and the Netherlands donning his bishop attire to include a red cape, white robes, crooked staff, and tall red mitre hat marked with a golden cross. He sometimes carries his large red book with the record of the naughty and nice.



In the Belgian and Dutch traditions, the Good Saint rides his white horse and brings along one or more Père Fouettard/Zwarte Pieten as helpers. These characters wear brightly-colored clothes with a feathered cap and often have black soot smeared on their faces, reminiscent of chimney descents on their way to deliver gifts in homes. The helpers haven’t always been the jolly sidekicks as they are portrayed today, as some traditions recall them sacking up naughty children and running them around outside for a fright. In Belgium, Père Fouettard still reminds children that they must behave if they wish to receive a gift.



Customarily in Germany, Sankt Nikolaus also rides a white horse to give gifts sometimes with his assistant Knecht Ruprecht. This character, also known by many other names such as Krampus or Belsnickel, serves as the antithesis to Sankt Nikolaus with rumors of him doling out punishment to the children not on the “nice” list. A Schwarzer Peter may also trail behind with a whip. In older traditions, naughty children could even receive small bundles of sticks or ash instead of candy.



The Good Saint’s arrival into Germany and the Netherlands in mid-November is nationally televised and anticipated. Belgians and Dutch flock to large cities to see his entrance and watch the subsequent procession through the streets. In some regions, a television channel is dedicated to following his travels. This event sparks the preparation of the children for his stop at their home on his horse prancing the rooftops to deliver gifts. Children clean their shoes and leave them by the fireplace or on the outside doorstep with carrots, hay, or sugar cubes for the horse and sometimes arrange something sweet, like cookies, for the helpers. A drink of milk or beer waits for the Good Saint himself. The tradition also includes leaving a special drawing or poem for him to read. In Belgium, children memorize a song or poem at school in hopes to recite it to Saint Nicolas when they meet him in the days leading up to Dec. 6.



Most associate the tradition of the Good Saint with the Catholic bishop Nicholas of Myra, of Greek decent, who lived in what is now modern-day Turkey. After his death in the fourth century (believed to be on Dec. 6), the Catholic church canonized him as a patron saint of children who performed miracles.



While the main gifts and sweets are given the evening of Dec. 5 in the Netherlands or discovered early on the morning of Dec. 6 in Germany and Belgium, children often enjoy many other sweets throughout the three weeks as the Good Saint visits their sports or music clubs, schools, and public shopping centers.



Returning to his vacation home in Spain after completing his gift delivery, the remaining month of December may focus on religious traditions associated with Advent. It isn’t until after Dec. 5 and 6 that many homes in Belgium and the Netherlands put up their tree and children start the chatter about Christmas Day. In some German traditions, the tree is decorated on Christmas eve when the Christkind (portrayed as a young angelic girl) or the Weihnachtsmann delivers the children’s gifts. This more recent figure also shows up in Belgium as Père Noël and in the Netherlands as Kerstman.



Family gift-giving takes place on Dec. 24 and 25 and churches hold religious services. Relatives often have quiet gatherings on these days to enjoy a special meal together.



December celebrations around the world often contain bits of shared tradition combined with local flair but all essentially center around generosity and the gift of giving.



