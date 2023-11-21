A jump master team assists a U.S. Air Force crew member in retrieving static lines into the aircraft during an airborne operation over Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 28, 2023.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joskanny Lua)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 8149410 VIRIN: 231128-A-GT094-1240 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 14.1 MB Location: PORDENONE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sky Soldiers Conduct Airborne Operation Over Juliet Drop Zone [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.