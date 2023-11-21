Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky Soldiers Conduct Airborne Operation Over Juliet Drop Zone [Image 2 of 8]

    Sky Soldiers Conduct Airborne Operation Over Juliet Drop Zone

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    11.28.2023

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade "buddy rig" each other in preparation for an airborne operation over Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 28, 2023.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joskanny Lua)

