Sky Soldiers Conduct Airborne Operation Over Juliet Drop Zone

A U.S. Army jump master conducts a safety check during an airborne operation over Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 28, 2023.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joskanny Lua)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 08:14
|Photo ID:
|8149407
|VIRIN:
|231128-A-GT094-1237
|Resolution:
|3223x4835
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
