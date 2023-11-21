U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade prepare to board an aircraft in preparation for an airborne operation over Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 28, 2023.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joskanny Lua)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 08:14 Photo ID: 8149404 VIRIN: 231128-A-GT094-1235 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 8.55 MB Location: PORDENONE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sky Soldiers Conduct Airborne Operation Over Juliet Drop Zone [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.