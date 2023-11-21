Twinkling traditions: Osan hosts tree lighting ceremony

U.S. Airmen and family members from the Osan community wave at Santa Claus as he rides by in a 51st Civil Engineer Squadron fire truck during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony outside the base theater at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2023. The event brought Airmen and families together fostering community and festive environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
