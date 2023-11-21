U.S. Airmen and family members from the Osan community wave at Santa Claus as he rides by in a 51st Civil Engineer Squadron fire truck during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony outside the base theater at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2023. The event brought Airmen and families together fostering community and festive environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 04:20 Photo ID: 8149243 VIRIN: 231201-F-YU621-1049 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.47 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Twinkling traditions: Osan hosts tree lighting ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.