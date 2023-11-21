Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twinkling traditions: Osan hosts tree lighting ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Twinkling traditions: Osan hosts tree lighting ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Santa Claus and the Grinch drive by in a 51st Civil Engineer Squadron fire truck during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2023. Multiple units across the base volunteered to help with the event by creating a winter wonderland and acting as various holiday characters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    This work, Twinkling traditions: Osan hosts tree lighting ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

