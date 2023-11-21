Santa Claus and the Grinch drive by in a 51st Civil Engineer Squadron fire truck during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2023. Multiple units across the base volunteered to help with the event by creating a winter wonderland and acting as various holiday characters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 04:20 Photo ID: 8149242 VIRIN: 231201-F-YU621-1044 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.11 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Twinkling traditions: Osan hosts tree lighting ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.