Santa Claus and the Grinch drive by in a 51st Civil Engineer Squadron fire truck during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2023. Multiple units across the base volunteered to help with the event by creating a winter wonderland and acting as various holiday characters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 04:20
|Photo ID:
|8149242
|VIRIN:
|231201-F-YU621-1044
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Twinkling traditions: Osan hosts tree lighting ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
