Twinkling traditions: Osan hosts tree lighting ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, gives opening remarks during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2023. This annual event brought Airmen and families together, fostering community and a festive environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

