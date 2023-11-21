Twinkling traditions: Osan hosts tree lighting ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Plumley, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain’s assistant dressed in a costume during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 1, 2023. Multiple units across the base volunteered to help with the event by creating a winter wonderland and acting as various holiday characters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
