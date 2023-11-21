U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, left, Massachusetts National Guard adjutant general, delivers speech during the air component change of command ceremony for U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Virginia Gaglio, right, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Morrissey, center, at Joint Force Headquarters, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, December 2nd, 2023. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin R. Nunes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 13:02 Photo ID: 8148357 VIRIN: 231202-Z-KC618-1002 Resolution: 4529x3624 Size: 0 B Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Massachusetts Air National Guard change of command and transfer of responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kevin Nunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.