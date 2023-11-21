Massachusetts Air National Guard change of command and transfer of responsibility

Command Chief Master Sgt. Michelle O’Keefe, incoming Massachusetts Air National Guard State Command Chief, delivers a speech during the transfer of responsibility ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, December 2nd, 2023. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin R. Nunes)
