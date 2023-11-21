U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Virginia Gaglio, right, Chief of Staff and outgoing Air Component Commander, Massachusetts Air National Guard, returns the guidon to Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, left, Massachusetts National Guard adjutant general, during the air component change of command ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, December 2nd, 2023. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin R. Nunes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 13:02 Photo ID: 8148364 VIRIN: 231202-Z-KC618-2629 Resolution: 5172x4024 Size: 0 B Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Massachusetts Air National Guard change of command and transfer of responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kevin Nunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.