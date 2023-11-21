Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Massachusetts Air National Guard change of command and transfer of responsibility [Image 1 of 9]

    Massachusetts Air National Guard change of command and transfer of responsibility

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Nunes 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Morrissey, right, incoming Air Component Commander, Massachusetts Air National Guard, receives the guidon from Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, left, Massachusetts National Guard adjutant general, during the air component change of command ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, December 2nd, 2023. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin R. Nunes)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 13:02
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    This work, Massachusetts Air National Guard change of command and transfer of responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Kevin Nunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    102nd Intelligence Wing
    Massachusetts Air National Guard

