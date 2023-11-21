HSM 74 Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

Two MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters attached to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 participate in an airborne change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Gulf of Oman Nov. 17, 2023. As part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG), HSM 74 in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd class John Peterson)

