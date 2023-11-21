Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSM 74 Hosts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    HSM 74 Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

    GULF OF OMAN

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Margie Vinson 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    Two MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters attached to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 participate in an airborne change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Gulf of Oman Nov. 17, 2023. As part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG), HSM 74 in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd class John Peterson)

    This work, HSM 74 Hosts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Margie Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

