U.S. Navy Cmdr. Phillip Krites, outgoing commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, and Cmdr. John Kohut, incoming commanding officer, shake hands after a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Gulf of Oman Nov. 17, 2023. As part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG), HSM 74 in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class Kenny Pogoy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 12.02.2023 06:21 Photo ID: 8147090 VIRIN: 231117-N-DH019-1006 Resolution: 2719x3399 Size: 5.19 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSM 74 Hosts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.