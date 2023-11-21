HSM 74 Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

Members of the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 witness a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Gulf of Oman Nov. 17, 2023. As part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG), HSM 74 in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jorge Lebaron)

