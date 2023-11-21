U.S. Navy Sailors with Company 1-2, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, deploy Emergency Ship Salvage Material equipment provided by Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, Naval Sea Systems Command, in preparation for salvage operations for a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, during salvage operations at MCAS Kaneohe Bay, MCBH, Dec. 1, 2023. Sailors and Marines are actively working with local and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon; environmental protection measures are in place, including containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 22:02 Photo ID: 8146793 VIRIN: 231201-M-DA549-1010 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.76 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Experts prepare a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay for Salvage Operations [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.