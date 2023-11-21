Experts prepare a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay for Salvage Operations

A U.S. Marine with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, guides a D6 Dozer assigned to MWSS 174 onto a M870 Heavy Equipment Trailer in preparation for salvage operations on a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 1, 2023. Sailors and Marines are actively working with local and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon; environmental protection measures are in place, including containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

