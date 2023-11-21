Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Experts prepare a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay for Salvage Operations [Image 6 of 9]

    Experts prepare a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay for Salvage Operations

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, guides a D6 Dozer assigned to MWSS 174 onto a M870 Heavy Equipment Trailer in preparation for salvage operations on a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 1, 2023. Sailors and Marines are actively working with local and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon; environmental protection measures are in place, including containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    This work, Experts prepare a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay for Salvage Operations [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

