Experts prepare a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay for Salvage Operations

U.S. Navy Chief Navy Diver James Latila and Navy Diver 1st Class James Lindley, both with Company 1-2, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, fasten guidelines to a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway during salvage preparations at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 1, 2023. Sailors and Marines are actively working with local and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon; environmental protection measures are in place, including containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

