Fort Campbell 2023 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Members of the Fort Campbell community gather together for a tree lighting ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky., Dec. 01, 2023. The ceremony was part of the "Holiday Wonderland" event in which Fort Campbell soldiers, civilians and family members celebrated the start of the holiday season.



U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Pautz

