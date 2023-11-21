Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell 2023 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Fort Campbell 2023 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Sgt. Caleb Pautz 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Members of the Fort Campbell community gather together for a tree lighting ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky., Dec. 01, 2023. The ceremony was part of the "Holiday Wonderland" event in which Fort Campbell soldiers, civilians and family members celebrated the start of the holiday season.

    U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Pautz

