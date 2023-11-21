The Fort Campbell command team with Santa turn on the tree lights at the "Holiday Wonderland: Tree Lighting Ceremony" at Fort Campbell, Ky., Dec 01, 2023. The ceremony was part of a holiday event that also included a holiday market and photos with Santa.
U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Pautz
|Date Taken:
|11.30.0119
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 20:17
|Photo ID:
|8146710
|VIRIN:
|231201-A-CN472-1003
|Resolution:
|4468x2979
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell 2023 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Caleb Pautz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
