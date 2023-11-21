The Fort Campbell Child and Youth Services Choir sings Christmas carols during the Fort Campbell "Holiday Wonderland: Tree Lighting Ceremony" at Fort Campbell, Ky., Dec. 01, 2023. The ceremony was part of a holiday event that also included a holiday market and photos with Santa.
U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Pautz
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 20:13
|Photo ID:
|8146708
|VIRIN:
|231201-A-CN472-1001
|Resolution:
|4248x2832
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell 2023 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Caleb Pautz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT