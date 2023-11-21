The Fort Campbell Child and Youth Services Choir sings Christmas carols during the Fort Campbell "Holiday Wonderland: Tree Lighting Ceremony" at Fort Campbell, Ky., Dec. 01, 2023. The ceremony was part of a holiday event that also included a holiday market and photos with Santa.



U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Pautz

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 20:13 Photo ID: 8146708 VIRIN: 231201-A-CN472-1001 Resolution: 4248x2832 Size: 2.27 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Campbell 2023 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Caleb Pautz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.