Fort Campbell 2023 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Fort Campbell Child and Youth Services Choir sings Christmas carols during the Fort Campbell "Holiday Wonderland: Tree Lighting Ceremony" at Fort Campbell, Ky., Dec. 01, 2023. The ceremony was part of a holiday event that also included a holiday market and photos with Santa.



U.S. Army photo by Pvt. James Lu

