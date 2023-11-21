Two Team Dover Airmen selected for Chief Master Sgt.

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgts. Kyle Nason, left, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight superintendent, and Christian Ruiz, right, 436th Aerial Port Squadron air freight superintendent, hold their certificate announcing their promotion to chief master sergeant at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 29, 2023. Nason and Ruiz were two of 506 Airmen selected for promotion to the top enlisted rank of chief for the 23E9 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

