Two Team Dover Airmen selected for Chief Master Sgt.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Yerk, left, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Barboni, right, 436th CES senior enlisted leader, present U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kyle Nason, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight superintendent, with a certificate announcing his selection to chief master sergeant at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 29, 2023. Nason was one of 506 Airmen selected for promotion to the top enlisted rank of chief for the 23E9 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

Date Taken: 11.29.2023
Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US