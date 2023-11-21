U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Randon Davis, left, 436th Aerial Port Squadron commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Charles, right, 436th APS senior enlisted leader, present U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christian Ruiz, 436th APS air freight superintendent, with a certificate announcing his selection to chief master sergeant at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 29, 2023. Ruiz was one of 506 Airmen selected for promotion to the top enlisted rank of chief for the 23E9 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 14:09 Photo ID: 8145960 VIRIN: 231129-F-BO262-1001 Resolution: 3935x2943 Size: 2.6 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two Team Dover Airmen selected for Chief Master Sgt. [Image 7 of 7], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.