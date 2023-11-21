Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Team Dover Airmen selected for Chief Master Sgt. [Image 1 of 7]

    Two Team Dover Airmen selected for Chief Master Sgt.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Randon Davis, left, 436th Aerial Port Squadron commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Charles, right, 436th APS senior enlisted leader, present U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christian Ruiz, 436th APS air freight superintendent, with a certificate announcing his selection to chief master sergeant at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 29, 2023. Ruiz was one of 506 Airmen selected for promotion to the top enlisted rank of chief for the 23E9 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    This work, Two Team Dover Airmen selected for Chief Master Sgt. [Image 7 of 7], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    Chief Master Sgt.
