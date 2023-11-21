Two Team Dover Airmen selected for Chief Master Sgt.

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, right, 436th AW command chief, present U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christian Ruiz, 436th Aerial Port Squadron air freight superintendent, with a certificate announcing his selection to chief master sergeant at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 29, 2023. Ruiz was one of 506 Airmen selected for promotion to the top enlisted rank of chief for the 23E9 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

