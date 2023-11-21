Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Central Coast Airfest [Image 5 of 5]

    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Central Coast Airfest

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee "Rebel" Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demo Team commander and pilot, takes off during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, CA, Oct 13, 2023. The F-16 Fighting Falcon has a wingspan of 33 feet and a length of 49 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 11:10
    Photo ID: 8145565
    VIRIN: 231013-F-TK030-4387
    Resolution: 4999x3333
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Central Coast Airfest [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Central Coast Airfest
    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Central Coast Airfest
    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Central Coast Airfest
    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Central Coast Airfest
    F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Central Coast Airfest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air Combat Command
    Viper Demo Team
    F-16 Demo Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT