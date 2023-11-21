U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee "Rebel" Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demo Team commander and pilot, takes off during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, CA, Oct 13, 2023. The F-16 Fighting Falcon has a wingspan of 33 feet and a length of 49 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 11:10
|Photo ID:
|8145565
|VIRIN:
|231013-F-TK030-4387
|Resolution:
|4999x3333
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Central Coast Airfest [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
