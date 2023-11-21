U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee "Rebel" Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demo Team commander and pilot, takes off during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, CA, Oct 13, 2023. The F-16 Fighting Falcon has a wingspan of 33 feet and a length of 49 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 11:10 Photo ID: 8145565 VIRIN: 231013-F-TK030-4387 Resolution: 4999x3333 Size: 2.55 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Central Coast Airfest [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.