Staff Sgt. Joshua Butcher, F-16 Viper Demo Team crew chief, performs maintenance on the F-16 Fighting Falcon at the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, CA, Oct 13, 2023. The F-16 has 33,000 pounds of thrust allowing it to go speeds of up to mach 2.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 11:10 Photo ID: 8145562 VIRIN: 231013-F-TK030-2659 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.22 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Central Coast Airfest [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.