F-16 Viper Demo Team performs at Central Coast Airfest

Staff Sgt. Austin Denny, F-16 Viper Demo Team avionics specialist (Left), and Master Sgt. Maxwell Samets-Thomas, attach a tow bar to the F-16 at the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, CA, Oct 13, 2023. The F-16 Viper Demo Team strives to enhance community relations and positively influence U.S. Air Force recruiting and retention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 11:10
|Location:
|CA, US
