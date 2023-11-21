Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen depart Japan for OCD 23 [Image 4 of 4]

    Yokota Airmen depart Japan for OCD 23

    JAPAN

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Muravez, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) loadmaster, conducts pre-flight operations on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th EAS at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 29, 2023, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). OCD 23 plays a crucial role in maintaining airlift mission readiness in the Indo-Pacific region, which often faces various operational challenges to include a large geographical area of responsibility and coordination with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

    This work, Yokota Airmen depart Japan for OCD 23 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Taylor Altier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

