Yokota Airmen depart Japan for OCD 23

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Muravez, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) loadmaster, conducts pre-flight operations on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th EAS at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 29, 2023, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). OCD 23 plays a crucial role in maintaining airlift mission readiness in the Indo-Pacific region, which often faces various operational challenges to include a large geographical area of responsibility and coordination with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

