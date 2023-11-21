Yokota Airmen depart Japan for OCD 23

An Operation Christmas Drop (OCD) sticker rests on a window to a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, before departing for Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 29, 2023, in support of OCD 2023 (OCD 23). The mission's success is made possible through the collaborative efforts of multiple organizations, including the flying forces from the U.S. Air Force, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, the Republic of Korea Air Force, and the Royal Canadian Air Force, and ground operations forces from the Philippine Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force. This multinational endeavor underscores the commitment to regional security and humanitarian cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

