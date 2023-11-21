Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen depart Japan for OCD 23 [Image 1 of 4]

    Yokota Airmen depart Japan for OCD 23

    JAPAN

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Operation Christmas Drop (OCD) sticker rests on a window to a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, before departing for Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 29, 2023, in support of OCD 2023 (OCD 23). The mission's success is made possible through the collaborative efforts of multiple organizations, including the flying forces from the U.S. Air Force, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, the Republic of Korea Air Force, and the Royal Canadian Air Force, and ground operations forces from the Philippine Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force. This multinational endeavor underscores the commitment to regional security and humanitarian cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 16:33
    Photo ID: 8144311
    VIRIN: 231129-F-RU502-1072
    Resolution: 2210x1474
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD23

