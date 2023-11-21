Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Airmen depart Japan for OCD 23 [Image 2 of 4]

    Yokota Airmen depart Japan for OCD 23

    JAPAN

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    (Right to left) U.S. Air Force Maj. Cameron Vickroy, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) C-130J Super Hercules pilot, and Master Sgt. Tim Hatfield, 36th EAS first sergeant, review an aircraft manifest before departing Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 29, 2023, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). Yokota aircraft and crews are put to the test during OCD, ensuring that they are prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any contingencies, including disaster relief and humanitarian missions. The annual operation also functions as a mission readiness exercise to help fine-tune airlift capabilities, enabling the maintenance of a robust U.S. Indo-Pacific presence and response to emerging regional challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 16:33
    Photo ID: 8144312
    VIRIN: 231129-F-RU502-1066
    Resolution: 5292x3528
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airmen depart Japan for OCD 23 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Taylor Altier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota Airmen depart Japan for OCD 23
    Yokota Airmen depart Japan for OCD 23
    Yokota Airmen depart Japan for OCD 23
    Yokota Airmen depart Japan for OCD 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT