Yokota Airmen depart Japan for OCD 23

(Right to left) U.S. Air Force Maj. Cameron Vickroy, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) C-130J Super Hercules pilot, and Master Sgt. Tim Hatfield, 36th EAS first sergeant, review an aircraft manifest before departing Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 29, 2023, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). Yokota aircraft and crews are put to the test during OCD, ensuring that they are prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any contingencies, including disaster relief and humanitarian missions. The annual operation also functions as a mission readiness exercise to help fine-tune airlift capabilities, enabling the maintenance of a robust U.S. Indo-Pacific presence and response to emerging regional challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

