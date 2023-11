Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges

A U.S. Army Soldier holds his position on the pull-up bar during the flexed arm hang event of the physical training portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and Sch├╝tzenschnur competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, September 20, 2023.

