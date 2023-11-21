A U.S. Army Soldier approaches the wall during the 100-meter swim and uniform doffing portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and Schützenschnur competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, September 20, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8144303
|VIRIN:
|230920-A-A0097-1011
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|361.27 KB
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges
Counterintelligence
LEAVE A COMMENT