A U.S. Army sergeant loads an AR-15 magazine during the range operations portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and Schützenschnur competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, September 21, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8144302
|VIRIN:
|230921-A-A0097-1001
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|462.78 KB
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges
Counterintelligence
LEAVE A COMMENT