Staff Sgt. Paul M. Singleton, Jr., an infrastructure support Soldier with Army Counterintelligence Command, competes in the range operations portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and Schützenschnur competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, September 21, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8144301
|VIRIN:
|230921-A-A0097-1012
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|713.96 KB
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges
Counterintelligence
