Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges [Image 1 of 5]

    Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command

    Staff Sgt. Paul M. Singleton, Jr., an infrastructure support Soldier with Army Counterintelligence Command, competes in the range operations portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and Schützenschnur competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, September 21, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 16:21
    Photo ID: 8144301
    VIRIN: 230921-A-A0097-1012
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 713.96 KB
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges
    Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges
    Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges
    Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges
    Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Counterintelligence Command Soldiers compete, earn coveted German Armed Forces badges

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Counterintelligence

    TAGS

    Intelligence
    Intelligence Community
    Intelligence and Security

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT