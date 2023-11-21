U.S. Army Lt. Col. Colby Krug, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, presents a challenge coin to Theresa Mignone, PhD, a psychologist with the Buffalo Vet Center, in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2023. The Buffalo District honored veterans throughout November, and worked to connect the more than 25% of veteran employees in the district with support services like the VA. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 14:58
|Photo ID:
|8144169
|VIRIN:
|231130-A-HB296-1027
|Resolution:
|7302x4868
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring Veterans: Buffalo Vet Center [Image 7 of 7], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
