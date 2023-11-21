Honoring Veterans: Buffalo Vet Center

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Colby Krug, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, presents a challenge coin to Colleen Drake, a veterans program outreach specialist with the Buffalo Vet Center, in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2023. The Buffalo District honored veterans throughout November, and worked to connect the more than 25% of veteran employees in the district with support services like the VA. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

Date Taken: 11.30.2023
Location: BUFFALO, NY, US