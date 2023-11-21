U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lyle Milliman, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo Districts, listens during a presentation by Arthur Lawson, a New York State Veteran Benefits Advisor, about Veterans Affairs benefits and compensation claims in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2023. The Buffalo District honored veterans throughout November, and worked to connect the more than 25% of veteran employees in the district with support services like the VA. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 14:58 Photo ID: 8144164 VIRIN: 231129-A-HB296-1012 Resolution: 5871x3914 Size: 2.58 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring Veterans: VA Benefits [Image 7 of 7], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.