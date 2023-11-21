Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Veterans: Buffalo Vet Center [Image 3 of 7]

    Honoring Veterans: Buffalo Vet Center

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Theresa Mignone, PhD, a psychologist at the Buffalo Vet Center., explains Vet Center services to team members at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2023. The Buffalo District honored veterans throughout November, and worked to connect the more than 25% of veteran employees in the district with support services like the Vet Center. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

