From left, then U.S. Airman Basic Jacob Beebe and his father, Orin Pickering, pose for a photo after Beebe’s basic military training graduation at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, in July 2015. Following Beebe’s graduation ceremony, he challenged Pickering to enlist in the Air Force himself. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2015 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 17:16 Photo ID: 8142878 VIRIN: 231128-F-JE952-1002 Resolution: 576x960 Size: 86.56 KB Location: TYNDALL AFB, FL, US Hometown: SYRACUSE, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'If I can do it, you can do it' [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.