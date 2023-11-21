Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'If I can do it, you can do it' [Image 4 of 4]

    'If I can do it, you can do it'

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2015

    From left, then U.S. Airman Basic Jacob Beebe and his father, Orin Pickering, pose for a photo after Beebe’s basic military training graduation at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, in July 2015. Following Beebe’s graduation ceremony, he challenged Pickering to enlist in the Air Force himself. (Courtesy photo)

