'If I can do it, you can do it'

From left, then U.S. Airman Basic Jacob Beebe and his father, Orin Pickering, pose for a photo after Beebe’s basic military training graduation at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, in July 2015. Following Beebe’s graduation ceremony, he challenged Pickering to enlist in the Air Force himself. (Courtesy photo)
