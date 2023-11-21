U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Orin Pickering, 325th Maintenance Squadron low observable structural maintenance craftsman, poses infront of an F-22 Raptor at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 21, 2023. Pickering dropped 80 pounds to make weight and enlisted at the age of 39 years and five months, one month shy of requiring a waiver, after being challenged by his son. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis-Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 17:16
|Photo ID:
|8142875
|VIRIN:
|231121-F-JE952-1008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.2 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 'If I can do it, you can do it' [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
'If I can do it, you can do it'
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT