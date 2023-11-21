'If I can do it, you can do it'

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Orin Pickering, 325th Maintenance Squadron low observable structural maintenance craftsman, poses infront of an F-22 Raptor at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 21, 2023. Pickering dropped 80 pounds to make weight and enlisted at the age of 39 years and five months, one month shy of requiring a waiver, after being challenged by his son. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis-Roberts)

