'If I can do it, you can do it'

From left, Dylan and Orin Pickering recite the Oath of Enlistment prior to joining the U.S. Air Force, at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Syracuse, New York, in November 2017. On this day, Orin Pickering left for Basic Training and his son, Dylan Pickering, left 6 months later. (Courtesy photo)
