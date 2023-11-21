Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'If I can do it, you can do it' [Image 2 of 4]

    'If I can do it, you can do it'

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2015

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Then U.S. Airman Basic Jacob Beebe, center, poses with his family, Orin Pickering, left, Linda Pickering, right, and Dylan Pickering, front, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, in July 2015. Following Beebe’s graduation ceremony, he challenged his father, Orin, to enlist in the Air Force himself. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2015
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 17:16
    VIRIN: 231128-F-JE952-1001
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
    Hometown: SYRACUSE, NY, US
    ACC
    MXS
    low observable
    TeamTyndall

