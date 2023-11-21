Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Oceana celebrates retiring military working dog [Image 3 of 3]

    NAS Oceana celebrates retiring military working dog

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Wollam 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    231127-N-AC802-1046 Virginia Beach, Va. (Nov. 27, 2023) Naval Air Station Oceana hosts a retirement ceremony for Military Working Dog (MWD) Misa X408 onboard the installation. MWD Misa served for nine years as an explsoive detection dog and deployed with her handler to Kuwait and Syria. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    This work, NAS Oceana celebrates retiring military working dog [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    NAS Oceana
    Military Working Dog

