NAS Oceana celebrates retiring military working dog

231127-N-AC802-1046 Virginia Beach, Va. (Nov. 27, 2023) Naval Air Station Oceana hosts a retirement ceremony for Military Working Dog (MWD) Misa X408 onboard the installation. MWD Misa served for nine years as an explsoive detection dog and deployed with her handler to Kuwait and Syria. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)

