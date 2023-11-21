NAS Oceana celebrates retiring military working dog

231127-N-AC802-1020 Virginia Beach, Va. (Nov. 27, 2023) Naval Air Station Oceana Commanding Officer Capt. Steve Djunaedi presents a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Military Working Dog (MWD) Misa X408 during her retirement ceremony held on the installation. MWD Misa served for nine years as an explsoive detection dog and deployed with her handler to Kuwait and Syria. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)

