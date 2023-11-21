NAS Oceana celebrates retiring military working dog

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana hosted a retirement ceremony honoring Military Working Dog (MWD) Misa X408 today.

Navy Security Forces from installations across the Hampton Roads area turned out for the event, bringing their own working dogs to the ceremony in support of MWD Misa. Officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department were also in attendance, as they periodically train alongside NAS Oceana’s Masters-At-Arms, the Navy’s security rating.

“This ceremony exemplifies just how important our Navy Security Forces are to the Fleet, and to our team here at NAS Oceana,” said NAS Oceana Commanding Officer, Capt. Steve Djunaedi.

MWD Misa began her career nine years ago, when she was received at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and assigned to the 341st Military Working Dog Training Squadron. Trained as an explosive detection dog, MWD Misa spend most of her career assigned to Navy Security Forces at NAS Oceana and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. She deployed with her handler to Kuwait and Syria. Over the course of MWD Misa’s career, she taught and molded five military working dog handlers.

“Just as this is the end of one phase in Misa’s life, it is the beginning of another,” said NAS Oceana’s Kennel Master, Master-At-Arms 1st Class Vince Nicholford. “Our gathering today gives us the opportunity to wish her every success in the future as she looks forward to a comfortable couch to rest on and endless love.”

